View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see Karan Kundrra getting all jealous and possessive about Tejasswi Prakash. During Diwali celebrations, Umar Riaz picks Tejasswi Prakash in his arms and twirls. All in fun, Karan Kundrra tells Umar Riaz that he will throw water at him. Later, we see Karan admitting to Tejasswi that the hug that they shared during the day meant something to him. This comes amidst the discussion of their love saga being all staged. In fact, Tejasswi had even hinted at their connection being fake on the show. Watch the promo above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Naagin to Aatankwadi - The worst things contestants have been called on Salman Khan's show