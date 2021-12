In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, fainted after a major fight with . Both of them were yelling at the top of their voices while the housemates were trying to calm them down. Later, Shamita Shetty fainted and we saw Karan Kundrra picking her up and taking her to the medical room. Soon speculations went rife that she is out of the house for medical reasons. Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz were also seen taking some luggage out. This left Vikas Gupta also confused. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra in SHOCK as Tejasswi Prakash reveals 'jiju' Ritesh made her feel 'uncomfortable'; calls Abhijeet Bhichukale 'homophobic'

He took to Twitter to ask what is happening in Bigg Boss 15 house. He wrote, "What has happened in #BiggBoss15 Suddenly really strange information is being shared has anyone being eliminated or someone left for good for medical reasons ???" However, fans jumped in and solved his confusion. Quite a few tweeted that no one is out of the Bigg Boss 15 house and even share screenshots of Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee from the live feed.

