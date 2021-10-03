Bigg Boss 15 has kickstarted and fans are more than excited to see what the contestants have in store for them. Some of the contestants have already started trending on social media. Today, TV actress and contestant Donal Bisht is trending on Twitter as she got co-contestant Ieshaan Sehgal to nominate himself. They had to choose among the two for nomination and Donal convinced Ieshaan to put his name up for eviction. Now, Twitteratis are calling her manipulative. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 1, October 3, Live updates: Afsana Khan and Tesasswi Prakash get into an argument

#DonalBisht Totally played that guy, and saved herself from nominations. #IeshaanSehgaal Could have easily countered Donal's point, but he isn't that smart I guess. #BB15#BiggBoss15 — #अदिती (@AT_trailblazer) October 3, 2021

Who else thought #DonalBisht & #ieshansehgal are next Mahira and ? Reality is Donal is Paras and Ieshan is Mahira. ??? Donal is Player for Sure ? She'll be using many strategies. #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Teja Troops ? (@TheTejaTroops) October 3, 2021

Kon bewakoof apne aap ne aap ko nominate karega she is just extraordinary beauty with ? brain perfect ? #DonalBisht @DonalBisht https://t.co/zMpfoSpBf1 — Donal Bisht Fan Club (@ClubDonal) October 3, 2021

#Bigboss15 #BB15 #DonalBisht Exposed!

Laal saanp ne #UmarRiaz ko kaha ki mujhai manipulative log passand nahi hai!

Aur aaj khud #IshaanSehgal ko manipulate karke usse nominate karwaya diya!

Ye safead saanp tou gaya!#Trending — BigBoss 15 (@its_big_bull) October 3, 2021

OMG !! #DonalBisht so smart and manipulative with her choice of words !! Honestly thats how the game is played ? !! Congrats save hogai#BiggBoss15 #BB15 #BiggBoss — Chahat? (@Ishqzaadeyy) October 3, 2021

Well, it is just the beginning. Let's wait and watch what more does Donal Bisht has to offer.