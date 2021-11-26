Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Simba Nagpal entered the Bigg Boss 15 house with full power and all his girl fans were more than excited to see him. However, his journey in the house wasn't as exciting as his fans may have expected it to be. Quite a few times Simba got picked up for being a sleepy head in the show. during the Weekend Ka Vaars did nudge him to get more active. But sadly, he became one of the latest contestants to get evicted from Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will wildcards Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee be able to spice up the dull season? Vote now

Post eviction, he got into a conversation with BollywoodLife and spoke about the fake contestants on the show as per him. He picked three contestants - Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and and mentioned that they start fighting inside the Bigg Boss 15 house without any cause. He mentioned that he knows all of them personally and they are not like that in real life but may be to gain footage in the show, Tejasswi, Karan and Jay turned this way. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed REACTS on entering Salman Khan’s show as wild card; says THIS about Umar Riaz

About Jay, he said, "I know Jai Bhanushali personally. He is not like that in real. Bhaijaan told him one weekend that he was not visible, since then he has started behaving like this. I think Bigg Boss is a reality show and people should stay real here." While Simba got eliminated, Jay Bhanushali also got eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rashami Desai names her competitors on Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant to enter Salman's show, Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled for bold outfit and more

Now, we have three new entries in the house - , and . We shall see what new dhamakas and twists these three bring in to Bigg Boss 15. What are your thoughts? Tweets to us and let us know.