Just a few days since its premiere and Bigg Boss 15 is making headlines already. Apart from all the filth that contestants are throwing at each other during the tasks and fights, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have been hogging limelight for their love story. Now, is this romance real or fake is what everyone is debating. Right from the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, to former participants to fans who have been glued to the ’s show. Here’s taking a look at who has said what so far about the mysterious Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer love story inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 10, Synopsis: Jay Bhanushali-Pratik Sehajpal's fight begins again; Tejasswi Prakash flirts with Vishal and Jay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Umar Riaz:

Umar wanted to nominate Miesha for elimination, however Ieshaan barred him from doing so and the two had a huge argument on the same. That is when Umar confessed that he was of the opinion that Miesha was only ‘playing a game with Ieshaan’ and her affection towards him wasn’t real. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Ieshaan Sehgaal — Whom do you feel will be evicted in the coming days? Vote Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by itsasimriaz (@itsasimriaz)

:

Upon seeing Ieshaan and Miesha exchange looks like true lovers, Jay said in one of the episodes, "Kill us. You'll are tormenting us with your romance. humko laga dhai mahine me hoga lekin ye log dhaai din mein shuru ho gaye.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Before Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer, here are former contestants who raised eyebrows with their shocking PDAs on the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Afsana Khan:

Not one to mince her words and one who is an ardent believer in love, almost in a filmy manner, also called out Miesha and Ieshaan for their fake love. Afsana said that they are just faking it because they need something ti ensure that they stay in the game longer.

Vishal Kotian:

Highly opinionated and expert of everything, Vishal claimed that Ieshaan and Miesha's romance is only "attraction" and not love. He is convinced that it is not possible for anyone to fall in love in just three days.

Andy Kumar or VJ Andy

Former Bigg Boss contestant who has been highly vocal about all seasons of Bigg Boss show, also had an opinions about MieShaan. He feels that Miesha is only playing a game and Ieshaan is like a lost puppy who is unable to understand.

Kya 3 din mein itna ghera pyar ho sakta hai? Ya phir yeh sab natak hai? #IshaanSehgal #MeishaIyer ❤️? Ab Apka Chance hai mere saath live ake mere saath Review karna!

Today 12 after show let’s go live together!! #BiggBoss15 #BB15

Link - https://t.co/STDdYgWTNp — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) October 9, 2021

Kashmera Shah:

Expressing her expert take on this new much discussed love story, former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah tweeted, “Sometimes love just happens. I know it seems fast and unreal but why am I liking Ieshaan Sehgaal so much. The way he talks to Miesha and promises her he will not lose his cool is just awesome. I see real love in his eyes for her. I am unsure about Miesha still.” Hinting that she finds Ieshaan genuine.

Sometimes love just happens. I know it seems fast and unreal but why am I liking #IeshaanSehgaal so much. They way he talks to #meisha and promises her not lose his cool is just awesome. I see real love in his eyes for her. I am unsure about #meisha still @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 12, 2021

Well, what do you think about this new couple in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Do tweet @bollywood_life and let us know.