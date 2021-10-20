Currently, Bigg Boss 15 is the hottest topic of discussion on social media. With popular faces like Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejaswwi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and many others, the show is already rocking the TRP charts. While Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's love connection grabbed attention, now it is Karan and Tejasswi's bond that is grabbing eyeballs. In a recent promo video, one could see Tejasswi getting all protection of Karan and slamming Pratik Sehajpal for getting into a fight. Well, this has grabbed fans' attention who are rooting for them. Fans are calling them Jodi No 1. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans feel Simba Nagpal's dig at Umar Riaz involving Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and his brother Asim was in poor taste - view results
Watch the video here:
Take a look at what fans have to say about this: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Akanksha Puri gushes over Umar Riaz; says, 'I don't mind falling sick every day, if I can find doctors like him'
Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Nishant Bhat is favouring Pratik Sehajpal and his connections more than his own? Vote now
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.