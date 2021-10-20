Currently, Bigg Boss 15 is the hottest topic of discussion on social media. With popular faces like Karan Kundrra, , Tejaswwi Prakash, , Pratik Sehajpal and many others, the show is already rocking the TRP charts. While Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's love connection grabbed attention, now it is Karan and Tejasswi's bond that is grabbing eyeballs. In a recent promo video, one could see Tejasswi getting all protection of Karan and slamming Pratik Sehajpal for getting into a fight. Well, this has grabbed fans' attention who are rooting for them. Fans are calling them Jodi No 1. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans feel Simba Nagpal's dig at Umar Riaz involving Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and his brother Asim was in poor taste - view results

Take a look at what fans have to say about this:

YAS finally! Best jodi ever in #BB15! ???❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love them, iam rootin for them #TejRan — ALASKA (@Gottagothere_) October 20, 2021

Want #KaranKundrra nd #TejasswiPrakash together.. @BiggBoss make it possible want to see der love angle they look soo good together.. — Sushmita Rana (@Sushmit33791888) October 20, 2021

King and queen of the house for sure #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash . I am in love with both of them . My favs on fire ? #TejRan — Megha Priyadarsini X A 19 (@priyadarsini_x) October 20, 2021