Karan Kundrra is currently one of the most popular and strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15. His game is being widely appreciated by fans. But for the past few days, rumours had it that his ex-girlfriend, VJ is all set to enter the show as a wild card contestant. Apart from her, it is also being reported that 's connection Raqesh Bapat is also going to enter Bigg Boss 15. Well, we don't know about Raqesh but Anusha is definitely not going to enter the house.

Taking to her Instagram account, Anusha set the record straight and stated that she is in no mood to enter the controversial house. She mentioned that she is the boss of her own life and that she does not need to prove it by entering a show. Stating that she is in a happy space in her own home, she wrote, "So again this is my life, my happy place. And for the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some pages in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I'm not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it's about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don't need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy, the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you who just let me live and spread happiness."

In the next post, she mentioned that she fights for only those for whom she cares.

#AnushaDandekar made it clear that she won’t be a part of BB..it’s all rumors…bachgaya kundra ??? pic.twitter.com/ZWa6sz57cz — • ?????? • ? (@__aspire__) October 19, 2021

Well, with this, all the rumours of her entering the house and Karan Kundrra's game changing can be put to rest.