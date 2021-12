View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seem to be going through a rough patch in their relationship all thanks to Ticket to Finale task. In the latest promo of the show, we see Kundree and his Sundree having an argument as KK slashed out Teja's name from the ticket to finale. She is in shock and she confronts him. Kundra then talks about her akkad and says that they do not know each other well. He also then goes on to say 'it is not working out' as they do not understand each other. So does that mean it is the end of TejRan? Tweet to us and let us know. Till then watch the promo above. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande injured ahead of wedding with Vicky Jain, Vishal Kotian to return on Bigg Boss 15, Neil Bhatt celebrates Aishwarya Sharma's birthday and more