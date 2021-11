View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@ijaybhanushali)

Jay Bhanushali is the latest contestant to get evicted from 's Bigg Boss 15. When in the show, Jay had a great journey with many ups and lows. Now that he is out of the controversial show, he is spending quality time with his daughter Tara. On Instagram, he shared a video that sees him with Tara. He extends his hand out to him and she nicely gives in high-fives. At one point she kisses his palm too and it is just adorable to watch. Check out the video above.