The game in the Bigg Boss 15 house has witnessed a massive twist. Those who have VIP tickets will now be ruling the house. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian and Nishant Bhat are the VIPs while the rest are just housemates. In the latest promo that has hit the internet, we see Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash using their power on others. However, the housemates are not very happy with the game is being played. who is often at loggerheads with the housemates passed on a taunt saying that 'Insano ki fitrat pata chalti hai jab power haath mein aati hai.' Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is THIS the real shocking reason why Shamita Shetty is out of the house?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash plan to get all the housemates do all the chores including cleaning, washing bathrooms and more. Pratik Sehajpal is agitated and even states that he will not wash anybody's personal clothes. Watch the promo above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash get audience's support; netizens trend 'BB15 Sher Karan' and 'BB15 Ki Shaan Tejasswi' for slaying it in Weekend Ka Vaar