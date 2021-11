Yesterday, fans witnessed a major fight between Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The handsome hunk got a little possessive and insecure about Tejasswi's friendship with Vishal Kotian. He confronted her and asked her if she has soft corner for Vishal. The argument escalated and they stated that they may go away from each other. Karan's possessiveness has not gone down well with fans. They are comparing him to . They are finding his possessiveness very creepy. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 to get hotter: Rashami Desai oozes oopmh as she flaunts her curves at the beach - view sizzling pics

Really want tejasswi to get out of relationship with this sasta kabir Singh as soon as possible #TejasswiPrakash — Priyanka (@Priyanka_dutt30) November 24, 2021

Karan Kundrra is behaving like a true narcissist.#TejasswiPrakash — Teja ka Bheja. (@ILoveTejasswi) November 24, 2021

Kk behaved like a sasta Kabir Singh today.There was no need of him to interfere in b/w teja & pratik's issue. But as he mentioned #PratikSehajpaI is his target, he showed how low he can stoop! Even Bharti got scared of that. Teja is herself strong to fight her battles Mr. Kundra! — ❤️ (@HappySoulCapri) November 21, 2021

Kabir singh: Kisne usko chuwa *******

Sasta kabir singh: kisne teja ka battery chuwa ***** Ultra pro max copy??#KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 — Abubakar Khan || (@Im_realAbu) November 24, 2021