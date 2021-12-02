The wild card contestants have brought about a havoc in Bigg Boss 15 house. All the contestants are shaken up and we are witnessing a lot of hulchul in the controversial house. 's husband Ritesh has also entered the show. For the first time ever, he showed his face to the media and the audience. And now, he is playing his game. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash made some shocking confession to boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She stated that Ritesh made her feel uncomfortable. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Shamita Shetty leave house AGAIN for medical reasons? Fans clear Vikas Gupta's confusion – read tweets

During a chat with Karan Kundrra in the bedroom area, Tejasswi made this revelation. She stated that when 'jiju' Ritesh entered the house, she felt uncomfortable as he kept coming close to her. She even said that he tried to hold her hand. It was Pratik Sehajpal who came to her rescue. Tejas confessed that Pratik told her that she can call him anytime if she is feeling uncomfortable, Karan Kundrra was in utter shock and asked Tejasswi why he did not have a clue about this?

Tejasswi said, "Woh Jija (Ritesh) jab pehle din aaya usne mujhe itni baat karne ki koshish ki, itna paas paas aaraha tha. There was Pratik in the kitchen and he told me, listen Tejasswi at any point if you feel uncomfortable with Jiju, just don't think twice before telling me. He is a little weird. He was trying to hold my hand while talking and this happened in front of me. And then this people talk about culture."

She then also commented on Abhijeet Bhichukale and called him 'homophobic' and 'misogynist'.