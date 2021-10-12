Bigg Boss 15 has all the elements like drama, romance, fights and everything in right quantities. The divide between Ghar waasis and Jungle waasis is proving to be just perfect for the show. While , Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are Ghar waasis, all others are jungle waasis. But is there any connection happening between the two gangs? Recently, Tejasswi teased Karan Kundrra with Shamita Shetty's name. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal's OTT connection Neha Bhasin feels he is being 'bullied'; says 'one against 13 people is a little unfair'

During the planning and plotting, Tejasswi picked up this topic and asked Karan Kundrra if he like Shamita Shetty. However, in response, he stated he has never spoken to her and finds her to be a very strict personality. He said, "I have never ever spoken to her in my life and either way, she has a very strict personality." He then started laughing along with other members present. Well, well, Raqesh Bapat, are you listening?

It was in Bigg Boss OTT that Shamita and Raqesh grew fond of each other. Even after the show they stayed connected and we got to see them spending some quality time together. On social media, Raqesh is doing his best to support Shamita Shetty and root for her while she plays her game inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Meanwhile, another love story that has grabbed everyone's attention is that of Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal. They have grown extremely close to each other and even indulging in PDA despite so many cameras inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their co-contestants feel that it is just attraction and nothing more.