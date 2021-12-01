Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash' relationship in Bigg Boss 15 has been discussed a lot. While their fans cannot stop rooting for #TejRan, there are a few who consider this relationship to be fake. 's husband had also passed a comment saying that it appears that they are doing all this for the cameras. Away from all the negativity, TejRan are maintaining to show a good bond. But a few cracks seem to be appearing in their bond now. In yesterday's episode, we saw Tejasswi and Karan having an argument of sorts. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Real reason why Salman Khan is not attending the December shaadi

Karan Kundrra got all upset as Tejasswi did not share her strategy with him and instead made a plan with Nishant Bhat. While Karan was in the smoking zone, Tejasswi and Nishant were seated outside in the garden area, nearby. They discuss the strategy of stealing things from VIPs. As KK comes out, Nishant signals Tejasswi to not discuss the strategy with anybody else. Later, KK and Teja have a conversation and he confessed to her that whatever says he takes it very seriously. And then he also mentioned that Tejasswi doesn't speak to him at all.

Later in the day, when Karan and Teja are seated in the garden area, Nishant Bhat passes by. The actress stops him to discuss another strategy. Karan Kundrra appears to be displeased with the same. When Tejas asks him how did he like her strategy, he sarcastically comments that she should ask Nishant Bhat and ignores her. Well, will TejRan fall apart? Only time will tell.

Last Karan Kundrra had got all possessive about Teja's friendship with Vishal Kotian.