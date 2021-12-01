Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra takes his astrologer's prediction seriously; wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March

Bigg Boss 15 has its share of drama, action and romance. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seem to have found love in each other. They have already accepted that they are in a relationship. So much that they are always together hugging, kissing and expressing love. And well, it looks like Karan Kundrra is willing to take this relationship to the next level. Recently, there was a conversation around the same when teased KK about his astrologer's predictions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra once again shows off his possessive side as Tejasswi Prakash discusses strategies with Nishant Bhat

Kundrii had revealed a few weeks ago that his astrologer had predicted that he would marry a girl much younger to his age. When Rashami Desai brought this topic, KK added to it and said, "My astrologer has also said that I am getting married in March by the way." WHAT! Rashmi took it in a fun way and mentioned that Tejasswi will not agree to this. KK then got all serious and stated that anything can change overnight.

Well, well, it looks like Karan sure has his mind set on taking things forward with Tejasswi Prakash post the show. What would be Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to Karan Kundrra's shaadi plans will be interesting to see.

In the history of Bigg Boss, we have witnessed many romances inside the house. Most of them fizzle out once the show is over. Among the most couples, Prince Narula and who met in Bigg Boss house settled in matrimony and are enjoying the marital bliss. Will Tejasswi and Karan follow their footsteps? We have our fingers crossed.