There are some celebrities who are ardent followers of the controversial show Bigg Boss. The list of such celebs includes the names of stars like Gauahar Khan, , , and many others. Some of them are very active when it comes to sharing their opinions about all that happens in Bigg Boss house. As Bigg Boss 15 is going in, Gauahar Khan recently shared her views on the current scenario. She recently even called Karan Kundrra a bully after his fight with Pratik Sehajpal. With this, she has got in bad books of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash' fans.

Recently, a fan of Karan Kundrra reacted to her post and asked all to dislike Gauahar Khan. Over this, the actress gave a strong and befitting reply. She asked how it is everyone entitled to have a favourite but her? She also asked TejRan shippers to Live and Let Live. Her tweet read, "Hahahahha kyunki aur kuch kaam toh hai nahi aap ke paas , karo visit , views badh jaayenge ! Hahahahah ! Negativity kabhi nahi jeet ti ! Aap log frustrate ho chuke ho , if u can have a fave why can't others ???? Are u guys crazy ???? Live n let live !"

A lot of fans of Gauahar Khan supported her over the same. In the past, she has even reacted to Vishal Kotian and picked up on him for using to play his dirty games.