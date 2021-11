A new promo of Bigg Boss 15 has hit the internet in which we see the top five contestants like Karan Kundraa, Tejasswi Prakash and others deciding over who should get eliminated from the show from the bottom six. Among the bottom six are , , Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian. is in a fix as she has to choose between Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia. Though the promo did not show who gets eliminated from the house, it shows how they get eliminated. In a COFFIN. Netizens are irked by this creative decision of the makers and are expressing their angst on social media. Check out the promo and the tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you like Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as a couple? Vote now

Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elemination ka kala baadal! Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? Jaanne ke liye do watch #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 pm only on #Colors.

Catch it before TV only on @VootSelect. #BB15 @justvoot pic.twitter.com/OtVf8vucjA — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 23, 2021

Very wrong way to eliminate in coffin!! — ????? ????? (@Poojasingh_1230) November 23, 2021

Coffin?!! Seriously?!! Do you even know what is carried in the coffin ???. Corpse!!! I'm totally against using Coffin for the entertainment shake!! ?? — Ruby Matthews (@AlosaLove98) November 23, 2021

What kind of concept is this? Eliminating somebody in a coffin, is this a joke? Idk what's wrong with creative team this year#KaranKundrra #KaranIsTheBoss — Sk09 (@selenophile__98) November 23, 2021

Jate waqt bhi usse sula k hi nikala... But this way is not done bigboss... Coffin mein hum mare huye insaan ko bhejte hai... This is not don... Niklana hi tha toh darwaja khol dete woh Chalke chala jata — JuiDeoji (@JDeoji) November 23, 2021

what is need of using coffin here this is not a good sign dead people are carried away in coffins please this is offensive #PratikIsTheBoss #PratikSehajpal — HeyoBarbieHere (@Barbiekshetrim1) November 23, 2021