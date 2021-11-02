Bigg Boss 15 is calling for everyone's attention with celebrities putting in their best effort to make the show entertaining. Fights and drama play a major role in making this controversial show a hit. The current season of 's show is garnering a lot of eyeballs with all the drama unfolding inside the house. Simba Nagpal, however, came across as a very calm and composed contestant of the show. To a degree where he was termed to be boring. But here comes the big expose. Gautam Gulati who entered the show as a special guest spoke about a 'secret letter' written by Simba Nagpal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Karan Kundrra has lost his MOJO and is playing a losing game? Vote now

This letter reportedly had mean and nasty comments about the other contestants of the show. For Afsana, he wrote, "Keechad mein nahane ka shauq nahi hai mujhe" (I don't like to wrestle with a pig as the pig will enjoy it but I will get dirty)." He also called her, "Sille hue aloo ke parathe (patoto)." For Karan Kundrra and - he wrote Ravan and Ram. When confronted about the comments he wrote for Afsana, Simba said, "She has called me many things during fights and all these thoughts were inside me."

Earlier, it was Umar Riaz, Akasa Singh and Karan Kundrra who had found this secret letter of Simba Nagpal. Everyone was shocked to know that someone like Simba had such thoughts and anger pent up inside him. Gautam Gulati adviced him to share his thoughts in the open instead of penning them down.

