Over the Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, dropped a bomb stating that we will soon get to know the top five of this season. While there are still eleven contestants inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Salman Khan over the weekend hinted at mass eliminations. Now everyone is eager to know who are the top five contestants. In the racing are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, , Pratik Sehajpal, , , Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Vishal Kotial, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. Going by the social media buzz, Karan, Tejasswi, Jay, Pratik and Shamita appear to be the most discussed contestants, even the rest are making great amount of noise. Well, until the makers tell us, we would like to know audiences' pick of the top five contestants. So VOTE NOW and tell us who among the eleven contestants deserve to be in the top 5.

Meanwhile, we are going to see three new entrants in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Bigg Boss 13's and are going to enter the show as wild card contestants. We will also see Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Abhijeet Bhichukale. It was who introduced him as the wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss 15. One can only expect fireworks as these three will enter the house soon. Apart from that, Shamita Shetty is also beck post her medical treatment. Raqesh Bapat had entered the house as a wild card contestant but due to medical reasons, he had to leave the show.