Wild Card contestant Rajiv Adatia has brought a new twist to Bigg Boss 15. He seems to have come as a havoc in Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan's bond. Supposedly, it got revealed on the show that Rajiv and Ieshaan was in a relationship before. Earlier, Ieshaan had confessed to Meisha that he is bisexual. Now, in a new promo, we see Rajiv talking to Karan Kundrra. Latter tries to ask a 'personal question' to the former and it appears that it is in context with Rajiv and Ieshaan's relationship. Rajiv mentions that he is hurt with Ieshaan as he is always stuck and is not talking to him much.

Later, we see Rajiv talking to Ieshaan and stating that he is not what he is in real inside the Bigg Boss 5 house. Watch the promo above.