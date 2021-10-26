Bigg Boss 15 promo: Karan Kundrra asks Rajiv Adatia a 'private question'; latter tells Ieshaan Sehgaal 'tu jo bahar hai tu andar nahi hai'; more secrets to get revealed

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia having a conversation about Ieshaan Sehgaal.