Sara Ali Khan will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house to promote her film Atrangi Re. She shall play some games with the contestants of the show. She will ask a few questions and the contestants will have to answer it by putting foam on other contestants. Karan Kundrra will be asked whom does he not see in the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. He has to choose between friend Umar Riaz and girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. He chooses Tejasswi as per the promo. He is also asked to pick the kamzor player between the two and puts foam on both of them. This leaves Sara a little annoyed and she calls him Kamzor for playing a safe game. Watch the promo above to know more. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra-Umar Riaz, Rahul Vaidya-Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni and more – Meet the most popular trios of Salman Khan's show