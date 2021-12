View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see and Abhijit Bichukale being at war. It starts with Abhijit asking Rakhi if she has hired her husband Ritesh on rent. This leaves Rakhi Sawant furious who goes on to fight with Abhijit. They get into war of words with Rakhi calling Abhijit 'gaalibaaz'. The Main Hoon Na actress also goes on to destroy bags and Bigg Boss' property. In the end of the promo, we see Rakhi Sawant pulling Abhijit Bichukale's hair. What will happen next, we will get to know only in today's episode. Watch the promo above.