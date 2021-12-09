View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see and 's friendship going down the drain. The ladies who entered the house as good friends are now fighting as Rashami feels that she is being sidelined. Devoleena then talks about trust issues and brings up the topic of Umar Riaz. Rashami Desai gets very annoyed with the mention of Umar's name in the fight and says, "Umar pe kya pahuch jati ho, yaha Rashami Desai khadi hai baat kar na." Further in the video, we also see Rajiv Adatia fighting with who happens to his sister. Rajiv loses his cool and is yelling at everyone. Shamita says she has her loyalties in place and Rajiv should control his temper. Watch the promo above.