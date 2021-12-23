Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing a lot of drama. With the finale inching close, the contestants have got all charged up and are giving their best shot to gain as much footage as possible. Fans can also witness the desperation among the contestants to win the ticket to finale. Thus fights are taking over the Bigg Boss 15 house. and have turned foes inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Yesterday, we saw Rashami yelling at who supported Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash — whose POV do you support in the Rakhi Sawant matter? Vote Now

Rakhi Sawant who is already in the finale had to be sanchalan of a task. She favoured Devoleena Bhattacharjee and that left Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra and fuming. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress got into a fight with Rakhi and called her 'nalli'. "You are not doing right. You are favouring. You are a liar. You are nalli," she said.

Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant also get into a catfight. As Rakhi declares Devoleena the winner of the task involving Shamita, the actress loses all cool. She states that Rakhi is being controlled by Devoleena. "People are seeing you Rakhi. Vo control kar rahi hai tereko," Shamita says. Then their fight goes out of control and Shamita pushes Rakhi. Nishant Bhat intervenes and controls Shamita. Rakhi Sawant then demands justice from Bigg Boss as she was subjected to violence.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship is going through a rough patch. They are going through a break up of sorts and both are suffering. It remains to be seen if they will solve their differences and get back together or not.