In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see VIP contestant fighting with Pratik Sehajpal. It starts with the distribution of house duties. Pratik mentions that he is good at chopping and he will do the task. VIPs ask him to clean the living room too which he refuses to do. This leaves Rashami Desai agitated and then a massive fight breaks out between the two. Rashami calls Pratik 'bail buddhi' to this Pratik replies saying, 'main bail buddhi toh hoon aap toh sirf bail ho'. Pratik Sehajpal's fans are tripping over this line and are calling it savage. Rashami Desai who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 has entered the latest season as a wild card contestant along with , and others. Also Read - Has Simba Nagpal bagged THIS dhamaka project after Bigg Boss 15? Read deets — Exclusive

Muh todd jawab ? — #BiggBoss_Tak?️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 29, 2021

One liner Hero “MAIN BAILBUDHI BUT AAP TOH BAIL HO Haters use Burnol before read this #BBkingPratik #PratikSehajpal #BB15 — ???? ?????♞ (@beingGavy) November 29, 2021

? Mouth shutting reply from #PratikSehajpal ? Our boy is on strike ? — Moon (@Moon_and_M3) November 29, 2021

Hahaha ye kya Tagline hai rangu???!

Pratik ne muh todd jawab diya iss rashmi desai ko!

Pratik ??#PratikSehajpal#BBKingPratik — Marwa Alblushi ✨? (@marwa_alblushi) November 29, 2021

