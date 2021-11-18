Of late, rumours were doing the rounds that TV actor is going to enter Bigg Boss 15 house. Fans got all excited as they were looking forward to see him bonding with Tejasswi Prakash. Both of them demonstrated a great friendship when they were the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Fans were also anticipating a change in Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship with the entry of Shivin. However, that's not happening. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 48, Live Updates: Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal enter the VIP zone

Shivin Narang took to his Instagram stories to shed light on his alleged Bigg Boss 15 entry. He set the record straight and stated that he is not entering the show. He stated that he won't be making appearance on the show but his best wishes are with the contestants of the show. "It has come to my notice that there are speculations about me entering #BiggBoss15 this year. I would like them to know, as well as to the rest of the audience, that I won't be appearing on the show. My best wishes to all the contestants. Cheers."



Well, this is indeed disappointing for all the Shivin Narang's fans. And even for TeVin's fans too.

Apart from his, many other names are doing the rounds of the internet as the Wild Card contestants of Bigg Boss 15. From Moose Jattana, Vidhi Pandya, Paras Chhabra, Karan Nath and other celebs are expected to enter the controversial house.