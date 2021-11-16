Bigg Boss 15 makers are doing their best to get the TRPs of the show high. From fights, drama, action and romance - the show has it all. And the news twists are getting added by the entry of wildcard contestants. Sadly, Raqesh Bapat and had to leave the Bigg Boss 15 house due to medical reasons. Now, there is a strong buzz around the new entrants of the house. It is being reported that Moose Jattana is going to enter the show. On social media, buzz is also that has been approached by the makers. Well, if he enters the show, what will be its impact on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's equation? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 couple Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal get romantic in Goa; latter kisses and tells his lady love, 'you are everything that I wished for' - View pics

If one recalls, Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang were a part of the same Khatron Ke Khiladi season. Their chemistry on the show and off the show was the hot topic then. So much that their fans had even coined a name for them - TeVin. Post the show, they collaborated for the song Sunn Zara which had crossed millions of views. However, the stars did deny having an affair and stated that they are just good friends.

Now, Tejasswi Prakash is bonding really well with Karan Kundrra inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their love saga is keeping the audiences hooked. In fact, Tejasswi even called Karan her 'boyfriend' during a conversation with . So with Shivin's entry, one can only expect a change in the equations inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Or may be even not!