Simba Nagpal recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 15. The actor failed to impress the audience with his gaming skills. He was often nudged for being a sleepy head in the show. Even then, he played the game will all his heart. Now that he is out of the show, he got candid about the other contestants of Bigg Boss 15. From calling Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to be fake to why did get eliminated, he spoke at length.

While talking about Jay Bhanushali's elimination, Simba Nagpal stated that it was after pointed out during the Weekend Ka Vaar that he is not being seen that Jay Bhanushali's behaviour changed. He stated that Jay was playing the game with much calm before Salman Khan's comment, but later he started fighting with all. "Jai Bhai is a very nice person. I already know him. He was playing the game peacefully but Bhaijaan told him one weekend that he was not visible to the people. Don't know what happened to him after that that he started fighting the most. When I used to wake up in the morning, he used to be have this attitude and he used to behave like this till night. Maybe he thought that by doing this that he would be more visible. I believe the fans of Jai Bhai did not want to see him doing all this. Fans must have been disappointed to see Jai Bhai's behavior like this."

Talking about his own elimination, he stated that he is happy with the game he played as he remained to be as natural as possible.