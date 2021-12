View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see Tejasswi Prakash 'accidentally' confessing her love for Karan Kundrra. The two have been fighting for days and while reconciling, Tejasswi accepts that she is in love with him. Karan's happiness sees no bounds and he pulls her in a hug. He then even teases her that she is the first one to accept that she loves him. A blushing Tejasswi tries to cover up saying that she did not say anything and he should not get excited. The cute moment between the two is worth watching, however, Bigg Boss 15 fans do not seem to be much impressed. On Twitter, fans are calling out TejRan to be fake.