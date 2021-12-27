Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash' love affair in Bigg Boss 15 house has been the highlight of the show. Their love saga has kept everyone hooked to the TV show. However, now, it is their fights that is gaining a lot of attention. Karan and Tejasswi had a massive fight recently and they were almost on the verge of breakup. But while arguing, Tejasswi accidentally confessed that she is in love with him and all got sorted. But in yesterday's episode, we saw them fighting again. This time it was because of Rashami Desai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Love affairs, nasty flights, below the belt attacks - all the good, bad and ugly of Salman Khan's show so far

In a promo, we saw that Bigg Boss asks the contestants to name one contestant whom they want to remove from the Ticket to Finale race. Tejasswi Prakash chooses Rashami Desai and that's how the fight begins. As she picks up Dil Se Dil Tak star, she comments on Tejasswi's loyalty. Rashami taunts that one cannot expect anything from someone who 'can't stay loyal to her own partner'. Tejasswi fumes over this statement and says, "Karan aur mere rishte ke bare me comment karna band kijiye."

Later it is Karan Kundrra's turn to chose a contestant to remove from the finale race. He picks up Abhijeet Bichukle. This also leads to a fight with Tejasswi Prakash. She says that he is doing this to save Rashami Desai. "If you are playing to save Rashami then I am not ok with it," says Tejasswi. As the journey to finale gets intense we are witnessing some major changes between Tejasswi and Karan's relationship. It remains to be seen what happens until finale.