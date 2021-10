View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond in Bigg Boss 15 is gaining much attention. Their friendship seems to be turning into romance and everyone is taking notice of it. In a latest promo, we see Tejaswwi seeking Kundree's advice as she dresses up. She starts looking for him and she finds him, she asks him to do her tareef. Then we see her seeking advice on how should she keep her hair. She also asks him to take a look at her thoroughly and Karan simply tells her that she looks fine with hand gesture. Their sweet romance is truly heart melting. Watch the video above.