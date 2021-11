A new promo of Bigg Boss 15 has hit the internet in which the new VIP contestants have to comment on the journey of the initial contestants of the Bigg Boss 15 house. , , and Ritesh made some harsh comments against , Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Karan Kundrra. Rakhi Sawant's husband commented on TejRan's love saga. He stated that it comes across as fake and he even said that they are kissing only for the cameras. Tejasswi got all offended with the comment and gave it back to Ritesh. Even TejRan's fans are not happy with the remark made by Ritesh. Rakhi Sawant also stated that she has seen Tejasswi only under the 'blanket'. Fans are saying that his comments were below the belt. Check out the video and tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Karan Kundrra and says 'ishq mein nikamme ho rahe'; Tejasswi Prakash leaves host irritated as she gets defensive

Didnt Rakhi mention in last season her husband is married to another woman and they have kids..

Rented Husbands bhi milte hai kya..?? TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER — Rachana (@yehsafarnama) November 28, 2021

SUCH OFFENSIVE WORDS FOR A GIRL BY ANOTHER GIRL!!!!! WOW!!!! MEANS THE ONLY THING WHICH HAPPENS ON WKV IS TO TRY AND BREAK TEJA AND KK EMOTIONALLY AND MENTALLY!!! HOPING @BeingSalmanKhan MUST HAVE SAID SOMETHING ON THIS... TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER — G S (@GunS81466429) November 28, 2021

Its really below the belt. This chipda rakhi and uska so called pati how can even say that — Tejatroop (@Tejatroop3) November 28, 2021