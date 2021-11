A very interesting conversation about maths took place between Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15. During an argument, both of them tried to rationalise using maths. However, Tejasswi's maths logic has got many of netizens to troll her. Netizens are laughing hard over her logic and even questioning her Engineering degree. Check out the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Simba Nagpal's secret letter with NASTY comments shocks all; ex-winner Gautam Gulati unleashes the big EXPOSE

#TejaswiPrakash ka maths ka numerator denominator wala logic sun k mere brain cells ka short circuit ho gaya?? — Shallow Heart (@ShallowHeart6) October 29, 2021

#TejaswiPrakash - Numerator agar Denominator se bada hua to -ve me jata hai

Aur agr Denmntr Numrtr se bda hua to +ve me jata hai#PratikSehejpal - Agar negative ko positive ke sath jodte h to jawab negative hi ata hai

-6+4=-2 Dono ke maths teacher chullu bhr pani me doob maro? — ?⃝♥⃝ᦓꫝ᭙ꫀꪻꪖ? (@Shweta__Says) October 28, 2021

Bhai m maths bhool jaunga #BigBoss15 dekh kaar... #TejaswiPrakash said ki numerator agar denominator seh baada hua too answer is in negative..seriously..kaun seh school seh study kar k aaye baabah ???#bigboss — Rajdeep Boral (@i_rajdeepboral) October 28, 2021

"Numerator agar denominator se bada hota hai to negative mein jata hai, Denominator agar numerator se bada ho toh positive mein jata hai"

Don't know if it was bad editing or not but #TejaswiPrakash you do need to learn maths ! Basic maths! Gadhi!??#BBKingNishant #NishantBhat — KuttiTheRobo (@KuttiTheRobot) October 28, 2021