Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's sweet chemistry in the Bigg Boss 15 house is making everyone go aww. They seem to have clicked really well and their bond is getting stronger by each passing day. Their fans have even coined a name for them - TejRan. On that note, we recently stumbled upon a video of the duo spending some good time together. In the video we see Karan sweetly leaning on her shoulder and can be seen holding her. It is sweet, we must say.