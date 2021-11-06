Bigg Boss 15 is currently the hottest topic of discussion among the netizens. We have big celebrities like , Karan Kundrra, , Tejasswi Prakash, and others inside the house. Two wild card contestants - and Raqesh Bapat have just marked their entries. Well, with new contestants coming in, we are going to witness a few eliminations too. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar with , we will see one contestant leaving the house. There is a strong buzz on social media that it is Meisha Iyer who will leave the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From admitting to fake love story with Karan Kundrra to being rude with Salman Khan, 5 times Tejasswi Prakash hit headlines for SHOCKING reasons

This week we have contestants like Meisha Iyer, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal and others nominated for eliminations. On social media, it is being discussed that it is Miesha Iyer who has been shown the door. However, there is no confirmation on this yet and we will have to wait for a few more hours to know if it is Meisha who has been eliminated or not.

Miesha Iyer grabbed a lot of attention in Bigg Boss 15 house thanks to her bond with Ieshaan Sehgaal. They grew extremely fond of each other within a short span of time. Their PDA left many stunned. So much that Ieshaan even proposed to Miesha on the show. Well, if Meisha gets eliminated from the house, we will have to wait and see what happens to her bond with Ieshaan. Will it continue even after the show? We shall see!

Meanwhile, we will see the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 celebrating Diwali inside the house. Some romantic moments