Bigg Boss 15: Wild Card contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS STRONGLY to Shamita Shetty's 'who is she' remark; DRAGS Shilpa Shetty into their war of words

In Bigg Boss 15, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are going to enter soon. In a latest episode, we saw journalist grilling all the contestants.