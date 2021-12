View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@devoleena)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is currently in Bigg Boss 15 house is making a lot of noise with her fights and drama. Recently, she was slammed for fighting with . Now, her video has gone viral on social media in which we see her pulling off the Jugnu dance in a short white skirt and bikini top. Netizens are not very happy with it and are trolling her left, right and centre. A comment on her post read, "lip job sai h nose job v karwa lo didi". Another comment read, "Cheeeee yeeeaaakkkkk pgl bekar aurattt.... Is a keu bulaya bb house mey." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee holding grudges against Shamita Shetty over her 'who is she' remark? Vote now

