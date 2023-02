And the day is here. Bigg Boss 16 GRAND FINALE has commenced. Tonight, we will get a winner from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. The voting game is quite high and there's stiff competition going on between the contestants. We are here with all the latest live updates from Bigg Boss 16 GRAND FINALE. Salman Khan will return as the host one last time for the season and give us the deserving winner. And apart from that, there are a lot of things planned for entertainment. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: MC Stan fans share alleged screenshot of production house official regarding winner; here's a FACT CHECK

19:03 Salman Khan makes a grand entry

Bharti Singh-Krushna Abhishek bickers about the hosting of Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale. And then, Salman Khan makes his grand entry on the dhol. Krushna and Bharti ask Salman to announce who he wants to host. They joke with the Tiger 3 actor. Krushna and Bharti try convince Salman to host the show with them.

19:00 - MC Stan fans allege biasedness of the channel? Fact Check:

The fans of MC Stan have been sharing a screenshot about the winner of Bigg Boss 16. However, here's a fact check about the same.

18:55 - Priyanka and Ankit to win hearts with their performance

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are going to reunite in Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale. They will be performing on Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre number. The promo is going viral and fans are waiting for their performance with bated breath.

18:50 - Are you excited about Mandali's performance in Grand Finale?

Shiv Thakare and MC Stan will reunite with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Sumbl Touqeer Khan. They will all perform a special segment for their fans. Are you excited to watch the Mandali together again?

18:40 - Gadar 2 jodi joins the shoot of Bigg Boss 16 GRAND FINALE LIVE

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were seen on the sets of Salman Khan hosted-Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. Ameesha looks pretty in a saree while Sunny Deol wore a turban and looked as handsome as ever in a blazer.

18:30 - Bharti Singh joined the shoot

Actress and comedienne Bharti Singh joined the shoot of the Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale. The comedienne was seen without her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa or Gola this time around. Here's who she is rooting for in Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale tonight.