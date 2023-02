Archana Gautam is literally nation's favourite after Bigg Boss 16. The lady from Meerut left an unforgettable stamp of Salman Khan's show. Firebrand, humourous, unfiltered and brash, Archana Gautam was the extra spice that took Bigg Boss 16 to another level. The lady is supposedly in talk with makers to do the second season of Lock Upp. An entertainment portal reported that makers have approached both Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam for Lock Upp season 2. Last year, it was Munawar Faruqui who won the trophy and prize money. Fans felt that Archana Gautam would be perfect for Lock Upp, a show for unfiltered personalities. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to NOT appear in Pushpa 2, KGF star Yash meets PM Modi and more

Archana Gautam EXCLUSIVELY told BollywoodLife, "I don't know where the news is coming from. I am not doing that show. I have spent five months in the Bigg Boss house. I am not in the mental frame to be locked up once again for few more months. I am still in Bigg Boss zone. Doing such shows back-to-back will ruin my mental balance." But she is more positive about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress, model and politician says that she would like to do that show which is hailed as one of the toughest reality shows.

She told us, "I will go if Rohit Shetty Sir asks me. I feel I will bring in some entertainment. Also, I think I can handle the insects and other animals that come on the show. As of now, my focus is on my acting career. I have decided to focus more on getting more opportunities in the field of acting." She says she still has political ambitions but would like to capitalize on the momentum she gained from Bigg Boss 16 and pursue her work as an actor.

Archana Gautam looked stunning in a black jumpsuit as she did a round of media interviews. Her organic fan base was for all to see!