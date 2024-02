Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra is shocked to learn that Munawar Faruqui claimed that she kissed him in the house and he didn't like it. However, Mannara slams these claims of the Bigg Boss 17 winner and demands an apology from him. Mannara expressed her shock when informed about the same in her interviews and called this statement of Munawar Faruqui weird. Mannara in her interviews was seen referring to Munawar as a family, but when asked about this statement of Munawar, she reacted strongly and said," Oh my god! It's a weird statement. There's no footage like this. I don't know in what context he said that, but if he has, he needs to apologize to me publicly.". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 finalist Mannara Chopra denies accepting cash gifts from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas; reveals demanding THIS instead

Munawar and Mannara bonded quite well in the house and many thought there would be a love angle created between them. However nothing sort of that happened. Mannara is been accused of using Munawar as a part of the game and reaching the top 3. Mannara calls herself the female winner of the show and is very excited about this newfound journey.

Talking about Mannara and Munawar's friendship, it looks like they have decided to keep their distance from each other as the standup comedian chose not to invite her to his party due to the kiss controversy. Sticking to his claims of being kissed by Mannara, Munawar Faruqui was seen quoting to Pinkvilla, "I got uncomfortable because I have always maintained a line".

Well, definitely some relationships are meant to be created only for the reality show and audiences have witnessed it time and again. Munawar and Mannara are no different.

