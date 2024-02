Bigg Boss 17 second runner-up Mannara Chopra won audience hearts with her vulnerable personality in the reality show. Often termed as the weakest contestant, the Chopra girl shocked everyone when she successfully reached the top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 17. Her journey in the reality show was filled with quite a few ups and downs. Now, in a recent interview, Mannara has addressed quite a few controversies. The actress recently expressed her surprise when she came to know that the video where Salman Khan is mentioning her kiss controversy while introducing her in Bigg Boss 17 had gone viral. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Abhishek Kumar reveals he never got paid for his work in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania; shares Alia Bhatt refused to click photo with him

Mannara Chopra REACTS to Salman Khan mentioning her kiss controversy on Bigg Boss 17

For those unaware, Mannara Chopra was kissed by Telugu director AS Ravi Kumar during the shoot of Thiragabadara Saami in the year 2023. While social media bashed the director, they got even more angered with Mannara when she defended Ravi Kumar by stating that he kissed her in excitement and didn't have any malicious thoughts behind it. Salman Khan mentioned the same kiss controversy when welcoming Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Mannara Chopra reveals her plans to meet sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra; says 'You will see us together'

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mannara Chopra stated that once she was out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, she came to know that the video of Salman Khan mentioning about the kiss controversy had gone viral to a large extent. She recalled how Salman advised her not to be bothered about such things and move on in life. Mannara stated that Salman treats her like a sister, like a daughter, and how he just wanted her to deal with whatever has happened in a correct manner. Mannara mentioned that she was taken aback when she initially got to know about the video being so talked about on social media. 'I was like, what was this, ye kya hogaya?' said Mannara Chopra.

Check out this video of Mannara Chopra below:

Mannara Chopra recently shot a music video with fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar. The music video has garnered a lot of appreciation. Mannara also recently rubbished rumours of getting married and stated that right now she is busy basking in the love she has received through Bigg Boss 17, and her only focus right now is her work.