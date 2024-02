Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui was hailed as the winner of Salman Khan's reality show on 28 January 2024. Since then, the stand-up comedian turned reality star has always been in the news for one reason or another. Whether it's his appearances with random women or attending fellow Bigg Boss 17 parties, the 'Dongri ka Raja' as he is fondly called, is grabbing maximum attention. Munawar has also started working on his next project, which will be a music video with television actress Hina Khan. Recently, a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the set have gone viral, proving that both Hina and Munawar are having a blast while shooting. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reacts to her fights with Vicky Jain on TV; says 'It’s painful to...'

Leaked viral pictures of Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan from their music video shoot go viral

In the picture below, you can see Hina Khan donning a traditional Bengali saree while Munawar is spotted in a white shirt and white shorts. While Hina is all decked up with jewelry, the Bigg Boss 17 winner is sporting a casual look. Both stars are seen having a good laugh with each other. The shoot is currently taking place in Kolkata. It's the first music video that Munawar has signed post winning Bigg Boss 17. Whether it will be a light-hearted music video or an intense love story, that's something which can't be said as of now. But the music video will be releasing soon, and according to the source close to the project, Munawar and Hina's chemistry is truly amazing. Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hina Khan also shared how she had to try more than 30 sarees to zero in on her look for the specific music video. The actress is also relishing the Kolkata delicacies, having a gala time. Talking about Munawar, the reality star was in the news lately for being spotted with a mysterious woman, indicating that she might be the new woman in his life. However, Munawar hasn't reacted or spoken about the ongoing speculations. Munawar has recently stated that after doing back-to-back reality shows, he now wants to return to stand-up comedy.