Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash tells media to direct all 'marriage questions' at Karan Kundrra - here's why

Naagin 6 actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is the toast of the town. Her love story with Karan Kundrra is getting immense press. As of now, she is busy with the shoot of Naagin 6. The actress has spoken about how Karan Kundrra and she fell in love on the show. Tejasswi Prakash maintains it was all organic and cent per cent real. She has said that it is amazing to have a boyfriend like Karan Kundrra. Inside the Bigg Boss 15, there were a lot of jokes on how Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash might end getting married by March 2022. This was because of a certain astrologer's prediction who said that Karan Kundrra might get hitched soon.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Tejasswi Prakash said that all marriage related questions should be diverted to Karan Kundrra. The actress told Pinkvilla that these queries should be posed to him, as the astrologer talk started with him in the first place. She said she was unaware as she was busy working, and so was he. Tejasswi Prakash said it was better that he dealt with all the questions. She said that Karan Kundrra had not formally proposed to her for marriage and she would not comment on it. She told Pinkvilla, "I have been completely putting it on him. He has not proposed and do not expect me to say anything. So just talk to him."

When Karan Kundrra was inside the house, rumours of his wedding with Yogita Bihani started doing the rounds. His friends and family told people not to spread false rumours and drag one innocent girl's name in the matter. In the past, Karan Kundrra was in a relationship with Anusha Dandekar that lasted for three to four years. Even Tejasswi Prakash was linked to Krish but later her family clarified that he was her cousin.