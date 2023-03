Bigg Boss 16 fans are liking the duo of Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. There are many who hope that ShivRit is the end game. But as the runners up of Bigg Boss 16 said, his mother's statements on how she wants a girl from Amravati has trimmed his chances. He said that his mother has the right intentions but he knows that love can happen any time. But Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has maintained that they are just friends. It is being said that she is already dating Mahir Pandhi. He is her co-star from Choti Sardarni. Well, Sumbul Touqeer is also a shipper of Mandali and this video is proof. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan wows the crowd at Sania Mirza's farewell match in Hyderabad; earns respect for THIS reason [Watch Videos]

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has proved that she is the captain of the ship. The three are great friends. We do not know how ShivRit will react on the same. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has bagged a role in Love Sex Aur Dhoka. Shiv Thakare is all set for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Also Read - MC Stan concert: Mandali Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur mark attendance; Munawar Faruqui cheers for Bigg Boss 16 winner [VIEW PICS]