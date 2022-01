Paras Chhabra and Mahira Khan go on an electric scooter ride in Dubai, fans cannot get over their cuteness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? ?????? (@pahiramerapyar)

Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Paras Chhabra and are right now in Dubai and having the time of their lives. The adorable couple were seen roaming in the beautiful Dubai on an electric scooter and their fans cannot get over their cuteness. PaHira fans showered their love and called them the cutest of all. Talking about the PaHira's craze among the fans, Paras in interaction with TOI had said, " PaHira has always been loved by the fans! And we'll continue to garner it till we can. I am glad that people have loved us on-screen and off-screen too! Our friendship and bond has continued to flourish and will continue to do so, work and personally as well". While Mahira is too very fond of Paras and we all have witnessed that in the Bigg Boss house. Talking bout her equation with him she had said, " Firstly, because he is a great actor and secondly, he is a very good friend of mine. These two things coming together unlock a new level of the comfort zone and make us give our best performance". Do you want to see them together once gain?