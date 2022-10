Sajid Khan entered the house of Bigg Boss 16 on 1st October. He was the last contestant of Bigg Boss 16 that Salman Khan introduced on the premiere night. His selection on Bigg Boss came as a huge shock for the netizens who were furious with the channel and the makers for getting him on board as a contestant. Recently, the Delhi Commission of Women chairperson wrote to the I&B minister demanding the ouster of Sajid Khan. We asked y'all if you want Sajid Khan to be removed from Bigg Boss 16 as well. And here we are with the poll results: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's rude behaviour with the doctor upsets netizens; ask, 'Does he even know the full form of MBBS' [Watch Video]

Sajid Khan should be removed, feel majority but few say otherwise

Entertainment News has been full of Sajid Khan in Salman Khan-hosted TV show, Bigg Boss 16. So, BollywoodLife conducted a poll asking whether Sajid Khan should be removed from Bigg Boss 16 or should he be given another chance. We now have the final results of the poll. While the majority of the netizens feel that Sajid should be removed, the filmmaker has got some support as well. About 58.9% of the audience feel that Sajid Khan should be ousted. But 41.1% of the netizens feel that he should be given a chance. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dominates Ankit Gupta? Fans livid over Soundarya Sharma's comment, 'Ankit Ki Maa...' [Watch Video]

Check out Sajid Khan's Bigg Boss 16 poll result here:

Celebs speak out about Sajid Khan joining Bigg Boss 16

, , Sherlyn Chopra and Urfi Javed have spoken against Sajid Khan becoming a participant in Bigg Boss 16 while Kashmera Shah and have come in support of Sajid. Kashmera Shah feels that he should be given a chance. On the other hand, Payal Rohatgi said that though he needs to be taken to law, he also has a right to earn and live.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan recently got flak for undermining TV actors in the episode.