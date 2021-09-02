RIP Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Gauahar Khan pens an emotional note for the late actor; says, 'I truly wish I got more time with you'

Honestly, we are still in disbelief about the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla, which has left the entertainment industry in a shocking state. While we saw several celebs from the showbiz mourning the demise of the Broken But Beautiful 3 star, actress Gauahar Khan, who participated along with him in Bigg Boss 14 as one of the Toofani seniors, expressed her grief by sharing a series of pics with and penned an emotional note. Also Read - Trending TV News today: Gaurav Dixit gets arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau, Rupali Ganguly's sweetest birthday wish for her mom and more

The note reads, From me watching you as an audience, to me discovering you as a friend . Thank you @colorstv and #BiggBoss for introducing me to a GEM ! @realsidharthshukla the moments I shared with u taught me how childlike you were , soft hearted , caring , loving , ziddi in the spirit to win in a game , naughtiest in the group , apologetic when u realised ur mistake , gave the best hugs , needed all the pampering to show apnapan , n just the nicest little child in the body of a handsome hunk ." Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty's husband earned Rs 1.17 crore in five months through his app; wanted to earn Rs 34 crore by 2023

Siddharth ?? #Numb may god bless u up there , n keep ur childlike smile on your charming face forever !! ??? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 2, 2021

She further wrote, Thank tou for sharing so many lovely stories of ur life with me , will remember you through them ! I truly wish I got more time with you ! I pray that your soul keeps smiling , forever ! Love n prayers , Sid !" A few hours back, she was seen arriving at Sidharth Shukla's residence to pay her last respects for the actor. Also Read - Spotted: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi shoot at Gateway Of India; Nora Fatehi looks hot in pink at the airport

, who was one of the first ones to arrive at his residence, called him a kind personality as he wrote, "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones." Sahid Vaid, who also played a key role in , shared an emotional note with a pic, which reads, The heart is broken and the shock is unbearable, you just started doing so well for yourself my friend, you had so much more to give rest in peace @realsidharthshukla."

RIP Sidharth Shukla.