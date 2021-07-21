Salman Khan treats fans with Bigg Boss OTT promo on Eid; says, 'Is baar ka Bigg Boss, itna crazy, itna over-the-top, TV par ban ho jayega..'

After months of speculations and probable contestants list, has finally treated his fans with the first promo of his upcoming controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss. This season, the show will first stream on digital platform VOOT with Bigg Boss OTT, six weeks ahead of its television run. Also Read - Is Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Gavie Chahal going to be a part of Bigg Boss 15? Here's what he has to say

In the promo, Salman can be seen bursting with joy has he declares and warns the audience to gear up for the upcoming season. He is heard saying, "Is baar ka Bigg Boss, itna crazy, itna over-the-top, TV par ban ho jayega.."

Arey bhai bhai bhai, ye kya ho raha hai? ? Nahi samjhe? Machane loot, aa raha hai BB OTT on #Voot Hoga itna over the top, entertainment chalega non - stop ? Tell us, kitne excited ho aap? ? Starting 8 August on Voot.#BBOttOnVoot #SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/VSSK0VHhID — Voot (@justvoot) July 21, 2021

"It's great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital first with 'Bigg Boss OTT', six weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more – It is truly for the people and by the people," Salman said.

The actor, who has been a part of the show as a host for over a decade, shared advice for all the contestants who will be seen in the show. He added, "My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining and conduct themselves well in the BB house."

Salman also shared that he will be seen hosting on television. It is speculated that the digital version will have a different host, however no confirmation has been made.

The digital version of the show will air on Voot from August 8 onwards.

(With IANS Inputs)