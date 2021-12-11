As troubles mount for Bigg Boss 15, with the show regularly fighting a TRP battle, and not even having made it to the top 10 TV shows this past week, an alleged new development is sure to sent shocking ripples across the entertainment world both in television and Bollywood. As per latest reports, the word streaming in is that ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has replaced Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss 15. No, this is not a joke; we're not pulling your leg. The grapevine is actually abuzz with news reports of Shehnaaz Gill having replaced Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: As Rakhi Sawant makes it to the finale, does she have it in her to win the show? Vote now

Now, before all you Salman Khan draw their daggers and gun for the heads of the makers and showrunners of Bigg Boss, hold your horses a bit and allows us to add a little perspective to these reports. Basically, Salman Khan himself is unable to be physically present for one of the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes of the controversial reality show due to his commitment for the Da-Bangg tour and hence, the creators of Bigg Boss 15 have apparently approached Shehnaaz Gill to host the forthcoming weekend episodes. That's it.

So, Salman fans can rest easy now. This is just a make-shift, stopgap solution. However, Shehnaaz Gill fans can certainly rejoice if the reports turn out to be true as it'll mark a clear indication of her rising stocks in the entertainment world. Interestingly, it was reported some time ago that the makers of Bigg Boss 15 had approached her to appear as a wild-card entrant, which she had supposedly turned down. Looks like she was destined though to finally be a part of this season of the show.