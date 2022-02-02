Shamita Shetty FINALLY opens up about Raj Kundra's porn controversy; shares the one thing she regrets the most

is right now enjoying all the fame after she got it working immensely hard. She is the new diva in town and she totally deserves all this. Shamita Shetty spent more than 3 months in the Bigg Boss 15 house after being in Bigg Boss OTT for a month and she bared her heart out as she couldn't be with her sister in her tough time. When Shamita entered Bigg Boss OTT her brother in law Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn case and Shilpa had no support at that time. Shamita spoke about the tough time that Shilpa went through and regrets she couldn't be with her sister at that time, " I feel really sad that I could not be a part of this difficult time with Shilpa. I would have loved to be there with her because I remember when I was in the OTT show I was extremely worried about her and didn't know what was happening. I wanted to know what was happening because we are very close. But we have always emerged stronger with every hurdle, everything that’s thrown at us, and she has also emerged stronger. So I am proud of her". she told to Pinkvilla. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Sunny Leone, Shehnaaz Gill and other Bigg Boss contestants who got projects before the reality show ended

Adding about being trolled for her privileges for entering in Bigg Boss, she said, " I had nothing to do with the incident, which was rather unfair. So I thought I might as well just go in. Also at a time when you know people are sitting at home with no work because of Covid, I didn't want to disrespect the work that was coming my way and I wanted to make that money. That’s why I chose to go in." Shamita is celebrating her birthday today and her sister Shilpa shared the most heartwarming post for her by calling her a tigress. Their bond is indeed admirable. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash ADMITS being shamelessly possessive of BF Karan Kundraa; says, 'I'm proud of it'